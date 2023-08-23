Direct interaction: PM Modi rings up ISRO chief S Somanath post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph | WATCH

The milestone touchdown occurred at precisely 6.04 pm, igniting jubilant cheers within the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) war room. Heartfelt congratulations poured in across social media platforms, attesting to the significance of this achievement.

Following the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly reached out to ISRO chief S Somanath with a congratulatory phone call. In a moment of immense pride, PM Modi united with the nation to commemorate the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon. This extraordinary achievement marks a significant breakthrough as no other country has managed to land in this part of the lunar terrain before.

Expressing the broader significance of India's triumph, the Prime Minister emphasized that this accomplishment is not just India's success but a victory shared by the global community. He highlighted the uniqueness of this achievement by stating, "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there."

This year, as India holds the G20 presidency, the country's values of unity and global cooperation stand prominently on the world stage.

India's achievement in landing near the Moon's South Pole carries historic weight, particularly due to the area's newfound importance after the discovery of water traces.

In the days to come, the Pragyan Rover will continue its mission, transmitting vital data and images from the lunar surface. While its activity is expected to gradually diminish due to reliance on solar power, the success of Chandrayaan-3's landing marks a monumental leap in India's space exploration endeavors.

