TNPSC Cancels Group-II Main Exam

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday said that the Combined Civil Services (Group-II and IIA Services) Main Examination -both the forenoon and afternoon sessions stood cancelled, citing "technical issues." In a statement, TNPSC said that exams were cancelled due to technical issues and will be conducted on a later date.

The Commission stated that details regarding the rescheduled examination date, examination centre allotment, and hall tickets will be communicated to all candidates 15 days in advance through SMS and e-mail. "The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the written examinations scheduled to be held today (08.02.2026) in Chennai for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II and IIA Services) Main Examination both forenoon and afternoon sessions could not be conducted at three examination centres in Chennai due to technical issues. Considering the welfare of the candidates, TNPSC has decided to cancel both examinations scheduled for today across the entire state of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The cancelled examinations will be conducted on a later date. The Commission stated that details regarding the rescheduled examination date, examination centre allotment, and hall tickets will be communicated to all candidates 15 days in advance through SMS and e-mail," said TNPSC.

However, the statement mentioned that the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II Services) General Studies Examination (Paper-II - Descriptive Type), which is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2026, will be conducted as planned on the same day. "Meanwhile, the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II Services) General Studies Examination (Paper-II - Descriptive Type), scheduled to be held on 22.02.2026, will be conducted as planned on the same day. For this examination, candidates are advised to recheck their details, and fresh hall tickets will be issued on 13.02.2026," added TNPSC.

AIADMK Alleges 'Administrative Incompetence'

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that the sudden cancellation of exams has exposed the DMK government's administrative incompetence. "The sudden postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examination, scheduled to be conducted across Tamil Nadu today, has exposed the shocking administrative incompetence of the DMK government," said Palaniswami.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the examination was reportedly deferred due to serious irregularities in hall tickets and examination centres. He further claimed that this decision has caused significant distress to the aspirants. "The examination was reportedly deferred due to serious irregularities in hall tickets and examination centres, a development unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu's public service examinations. "For the first time, a highly significant examination like TNPSC Group II has been postponed on the very day it was to be held. This single incident reveals the true state of governance under the DMK regime," EPS said.

Even more disturbing are reports that in several centres, candidates were unaware of the postponement and had already begun writing the examination, leading to confusion and distress among aspirants," said Palaniswami.

The Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition further stated that the DMK should not trivialise the exam cancellation as a mere administrative lapse, as it represents a life-changing opportunity for students. "Behind the government's one-line excuse of a 'technical fault' lie years of relentless preparation, sacrifice, and hope of lakhs of young aspirants. The DMK rulers must not trivialise this as a mere administrative lapse. For every candidate, this examination represents a life-changing opportunity," added Palaniswami. (ANI)