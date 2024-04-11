TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

An elderly woman, hailing from Medavakkam, made headlines as she fervently worshipped a poster of PM Modi, praying earnestly for his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the bustling streets of Tamil Nadu's Chennai, amidst the fervor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, which was held on April 9, a heartwarming incident unfolded, highlighting the boundless love and affection people harbor for their admired leaders. An elderly woman, hailing from Medavakkam, made headlines as she fervently worshipped a poster of PM Modi, praying earnestly for his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Tamil Nadu has a rich history of fervent admiration for its political icons, from temples dedicated to MGR and actress Khushboo to extreme acts of loyalty, such as offering fingers to Jayalalithaa. The simplicity and sincerity of the old woman's gesture before the poster of PM Modi has added another feather to the cap of devotion.

On the evening of April 9, as the sun began to set, the old woman found a humble spot on the roadside to place the picture of PM Modi. In a touching gesture reminiscent of entering a temple, she removed her footwear and prostrated before the image with folded legs. Her reverence was palpable as she offered flowers and prayers, expressing her wishes for PM Modi's well-being and success in all endeavors.

Witnesses, including retired headmistress Sumathi, attested to the woman's earnest prayers, beseeching divine blessings for PM Modi's health, prosperity, and victory in the elections. She is said to have lauded PM Modi's accomplishments, particularly his role in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a significant milestone for many across the nation.

The old woman's display of devotion left onlookers awestruck, underscoring the profound impact of PM Modi's leadership on the people of Tamil Nadu. Many have pledged their support to the BJP and PM Modi, citing his unwavering commitment to national development and his ability to overcome obstacles, such as the construction of the Ram Mandir.

As PM Modi concluded his hour-long roadshow, he took to social media to express his gratitude, acknowledging the warmth and enthusiasm of the people of Chennai. His message resonated with the sentiments of unity and support, affirming Tamil Nadu's readiness to embrace the NDA in the upcoming elections.

"Chennai has won me over! Today’s road show in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way," PM Modi wrote on X following his roadshow.