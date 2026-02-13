DMK cadres in Thoothukudi celebrated as CM M K Stalin's government credited ₹5,000 to women under the Kalaignar Rights Scheme. The amount is a 3-month advance plus a summer package. Stalin also promised to double the monthly aid in the next term.

DMK cadres burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in Thoothukudi after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that ₹5,000 had been credited to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme.

Financial Assistance Details

Rs 3,000 was credited as an advance for the months of February, March and April, along with Rs 2,000 as a "summer special package". taking the total amount to Rs 5,000.

The amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Friday morning.

The Chief Minister also announced that the current monthly assistance of ₹1,000 will be increased to ₹2,000 under "Dravidian Model 2.0" in the next term of the government.

About the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme

The Women's Rights Assistance Scheme was launched on September 15, 2023. Under the scheme, ₹1,000 is credited every month to women heads of families.

At present, 1.14 crore women benefit from the scheme. The government has earlier said that steps to enrol new beneficiaries will begin soon.

Celebrations and CM's Statement

Welcoming the announcement, party functionaries led by the Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights P Geetha Jeevan celebrated near the Old Bus Stand in Thoothukudi. They burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to the public.

In a post on X, MK Stalin stated that the ₹3,000 amount was given as an advance payment. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months, citing the upcoming elections, but said his government acted in advance to prevent any disruption. "For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back from it. Citing the elections as a reason, they are trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months. But our #DravidianModel government has acted ahead of them! As an advance for the months of February, March, and April - ₹3,000, along with a summer special package of ₹2,000! A total of ₹5,000 has been credited this morning to all 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," the post read. (ANI)