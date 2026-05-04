Actor Vijay's debutant party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections with 73 seats in early trends. The AIADMK is second with 60 seats, while the ruling DMK is a distant third with 37 seats.

Early trends for the vote counting to select the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly has the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) putting up a surprise show in their poll debut, with the party leading in 73 seats amid early trends by the Election Commission of India.

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As the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led alliance is following close behind with leads in 60 seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance is at a slow third place, leading in just 37 seats. Election Commission data shows that in the second round out of more than twenty, TVK leaders are leading by a margin of more than 2,000 votes in multiple constituencies. Madavaram constituency, with TK candidate M L Vijayprabhu is leading in his seat by a margin of more than 8,406 votes. Amid early trends, tents from the DMK headquarters in Chennai, Anna Arivalayam, were being removed and chairs packed back as party workers fall behind their previous win of getting 133 seats. However, with multiple other rounds to go, there are some leads which could come up later on in the day.

Alternative Data Shows Bigger TVK Gains

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rare three-way fight, Data shown by news networks however point to massive gains for Vijay's TVK with leads in 98 seats as compared to 62 for the DMK alliance and 72 for AIADMK alliance.

Vote Counting Underway Across Key Regions

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

TVK Chief Vijay Leads in Tiruchirappalli East

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting by a margin of 1,669 votes, following the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections began on Monday.