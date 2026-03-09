Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised the Centre for scheduling a statement by EAM S Jaishankar on the West Asia conflict instead of a full discussion, citing risks to India's energy security and the safety of citizens in the Gulf.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Monday criticised the Centre for scheduling a parliamentary statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the conflict in West Asia, rather than a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement regarding the 'Situation in West Asia' in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin today.

'Pasted Statement' and 'Notice-Board Diplomacy'

Calling it a "pasted statement," Manickam Tagore sought accountability from the central government over the nation's energy security and the safety of Indian citizens in the Gulf region.

In an X post, the Congress MP wrote, "The Gulf region is on the brink. Oil and gas prices are rising. Thousands of Indians working in the region are anxious about their safety and future. This is not a routine situation -- it is a matter of India's energy security and the safety of our citizens abroad. At a moment like this, the country deserves a serious discussion in Parliament."

Lashing out at the Centre, Tagore said that the nation cannot run through "notice-board diplomacy," and "walk away from accountability."

He wrote, "India imports the majority of its oil from the Gulf. Any instability there directly affects fuel prices, inflation, and the Indian economy. But what do we see from this government? Silence from the Prime Minister. A pasted statement from the External Affairs Minister. India cannot be run through notice-board diplomacy, where a statement is issued, and the government walks away from accountability."

"When energy security is at stake, and Indians abroad are vulnerable, the government must come to Parliament, answer questions, and face a full discussion. Leadership means facing the nation, not pasting statements and disappearing," the X post read.

Opposition Demands Full-Fledged Debate

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also called for a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jairam said that the problems with Ministerial statements are that they convey the information which is already known, with MPs not allowed to seek clarifications or ask questions.

"It has been let known that the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia. The problems with such Ministerial statements are that (i) they convey little of value over and above that is already known; and more importantly (ii) MPs are not given an opportunity to seek clarifications or ask questions," he said.

"What the Opposition wants is a full-fledged debate. On April 8, 2003, there was a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha on the US invasion of Iraq, and a resolution was even passed condemning it. This was when Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who knew his Rajdharma, was the PM," Jairam Ramesh posted.

Context: West Asia Crisis and Parliament Session

S Jaishankar's statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2.