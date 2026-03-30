DMK Minister KN Nehru filed his nomination for the Tiruchirappalli West seat in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. He expressed confidence in CM MK Stalin's leadership, praised the party manifesto, and commented on TVK chief Vijay's candidacy.

DMK Minister Files Nomination

As the filing of nominations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections began today, DMK candidate and Minister KN Nehru filed his nomination on the very first day for the Tiruchirappalli West constituency. He submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, Thavavalavan, at the Revenue Divisional Office. Earlier, Nehru received an enthusiastic welcome from DMK cadres when he arrived to file his nomination. Several party functionaries and allies accompanied him during the filing, including Central District Secretary Vairamani, industrialist Ravichandran, MDMK District Secretary Vellamandi Somu, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi District Secretary Ibrahim.

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Nehru Confident of Victory

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Nehru said, "The Constitution allows anyone to contest elections from any constituency", referring to TVK chief Vijay contesting from Tiruchirappalli East. He expressed confidence that the people would support Chief Minister MK Stalin. He added that Vijay may even contest from two constituencies out of fear, and recalled that in the 1977 elections, although the DMK lost in many constituencies in Tiruchirappalli, it secured victory in Tiruchirappalli East. He expressed confidence that the constituency would remain favourable to the DMK.

Nehru further said, "The party's election manifesto, which includes schemes for women, the general public, and farmers, would be well received by the people", further describing the manifesto as the "hero" of the election and expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power by securing public support.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4. Major parties contesting the elections include the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

DMK Alliance Seat-Sharing

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.