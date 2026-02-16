DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has termed the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections a 'war between Tamil Nadu and Delhi'. He slammed the BJP-AIADMK alliance, stating that Modi-Amit Shah's politics will not work in the state.

'A War Between Tamil Nadu and Delhi'

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday described the upcoming state Assembly elections as a decisive battle between the state and the central government, emphasising that the contest is "between social justice and social injustice, between the Tamil language and the imposition of Hindi."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing meeting here, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Modi-Amit Shah politics will not work in Tamil Nadu. This election is a war between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. It is an election between social justice and social injustice, between the Tamil language and the imposition of Hindi."

"In this battle, the frontline workers are the Youth Wing members. We must prove that Tamil Nadu will never bow to Delhi. We have achievements and history on our side. Even if those without political understanding complain, victory will belong to the Rising Sun symbol. We must win in all 200 constituencies," he added.

DMK's Organisational Strength

Highlighting the organisational strength of the party, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM said, "Five lakh people have been appointed as office-bearers in the DMK Youth Wing, and 50 lakh members have been enrolled. No other political party or affiliated wing in India has such a strong organisational structure. Today, many parties are struggling to even find people to form booth committees."

'Dravidian Model' Lauded

He lauded the initiatives of the Dravidian Model government, claiming that its schemes are being recognised across India. "The schemes of the Dravidian Model government are being noticed and appreciated across India. It will once again be the DMK 2.0 government that forms the administration in Tamil Nadu. Referring to a recent promise made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said the women's entitlement assistance scheme would be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 if the party is re-elected.

"Because of this, the entire Sanghi group and their allies are crying out in protest," he added.

Udhayanidhi Slams BJP-AIADMK Alliance

Targeting the BJP-AIADMK alliance, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the Sanghi group will frequently visit the state. PM Modi and Amit Shah will keep coming. But the funds required for Tamil Nadu will not come. Modi and Amit Shah may succeed in northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but they will never succeed in Tamil Nadu," he further said.

Criticising alliances involving the BJP and the AIADMK, he took aim at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, questioning his leadership credentials. "Think about the leaders who have formed an alliance with the BJP and AIADMK. Someone even said they would rather hang themselves than be in an alliance with Palaniswami. Palaniswami has no qualification; he is not even fit to become a councillor, and someone called him a 'tyre-licker'," he said.

'Punctured Tyres and Non-Functioning Engine'

He further criticised the PM Modi's "double-engine government", saying, "Yet in this situation, Prime Minister Modi says Tamil Nadu needs a double-engine government.. Prime Minister Modi, look at your alliance vehicle -- everyone in it is a punctured tyre. Your punctured tyres and your non-functioning engine will never run in Tamil Nadu."

'Politics is Public Service'

"On the other side, there is a group roaming around without being of any use to anyone. They have no policy, no goal, no ideology, and seem unaware of any. They think politics is entertainment. Politics is public service; it is a commitment and dedication. DMK members must demonstrate this. Without commitment and dedication, no one can achieve anything. Fascism and subservience must be driven out," he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of DMK Youth Wing functionaries was held at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Youth Wing administrators from eight constituencies in Thanjavur district participated in the meeting. (ANI)