Actor Vijay's party TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 with 107 seats. P Chidambaram congratulated Vijay, while DMK chief MK Stalin lost his Kolathur seat and conceded defeat.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after it emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

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Taking to X, Chidambaram said, "My heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and to its leader, Mr. Vijay! My thanks to the workers of the Secular Progressive Alliance and their tireless election efforts! We accept the verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu; may good governance prevail." தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலில் தனிப் பெரும் கட்சியாக வெற்றி பெற்ற தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்திற்கும் அதன் தலைவர் திரு விஜய் அவர்களுக்கும் என் மனப்பூர்வமான நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! மதச்சார்பற்ற முற்போக்குக் கூட்டணியின் தொண்டர்களுக்கும் அவர்கள் அயராத தேர்தல் பணிக்கும் என் நன்றி! தமிழ்நாட்டு… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 5, 2026

Election Results: TVK Emerges as Single Largest Party

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift as TVK secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly in its debut election, falling just 11 seats short of the majority mark. The party is now expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, to form the government.

The election results also delivered a major upset in Kolathur, where DMK chief and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin lost to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. TVK also led the vote share with over 32 per cent, while the DMK secured 24.19 per cent and the AIADMK 21.22 per cent, marking a decline for both Dravidian majors.

Political Leaders React to Verdict

Conceding defeat, MK Stalin said, "We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors," adding that the DMK would now function as an "exemplary opposition party." BJP leader K Annamalai described the outcome as a "generational shift" in Tamil Nadu politics, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated TVK and assured continued support for the state's development.

A 'Generational Shift' in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay's electoral success places him alongside iconic actor-turned-political leaders such as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, signalling a significant transformation in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. (ANI)