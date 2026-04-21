Election officials seized Rs 2.44 crore in unaccounted cash from a car in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. The vehicle's occupants were identified as linked to the DMK. The cash is suspected to be for voter inducement ahead of the 2026 polls.

In a major development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, officials of the Election Flying Squad seized Rs 2.44 crore of unaccounted cash near Perambalur.

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According to Perambalur Tehsildar, the incident took place at Sengunam village, where a flying squad led by Excise Supervisory Officer Palaniselvan was conducting routine vehicle checks. Upon examination, officials found five carton boxes in the car's trunk containing bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. The total cash seized amounted to Rs 2,44,97,500.

DMK Functionaries Under Probe

As per the Tehsildar, during preliminary inquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were identified as Jayaraman, Deputy Organiser of the DMK District Farmers' Wing from Keelapuliyur village, and Rajesh Krishnan. The seized amount has been handed over to the Perambalur Assembly Constituency Election Officer, Anitha. Further investigation is being carried out by the Income Tax Department officials.

Authorities are probing whether the cash was intended for distribution to voters.

ECI's Crackdown on Inducements

According to a press release on April 17, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had seized 78 crore cash in Tamil Nadu, 97,107 litres of liquor worth Rs 3 crore, Rs 74 crore worth of drugs, precious metals worth Rs 105 crore and other freebies worth Rs 178 crore.

To ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections, over 2,283 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) have been deployed across Tamil Nadu so that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes.

Political Battle for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.