AIADMK's P Saravanan campaigned in Madurai, promising voters cash and appliances, while criticizing the DMK. In response, CM MK Stalin slammed the AIADMK-BJP alliance, accusing the Centre of threatening state rights and warning of welfare cuts.

AIADMK Campaigns with Promises, Slams DMK

AIADMK candidate for the Madurai North constituency, P Saravanan, carried out election campaigning in the K Pudur area on Tuesday, appealing to voters to support the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. P Saravanan also highlighted the "strength" of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance for the upcoming polls and alleged that the DMK government has failed to deliver results-oriented schemes to the people of the state.

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"I humbly request you to vote for the AIADMK-BJP National Democratic Alliance. The symbol you should vote for is the "Two Leaves, Two Leaves, Two Leaves." It is the symbol created by revolutionary leader M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and upheld by revolutionary leader Amma (Jayalalithaa). If you vote for Edappadi Palaniswami, you will receive Rs 10,000. In addition, you will get a refrigerator for your home, and women will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000. The BJP and AIADMK share a strong relationship, which will help bring good schemes to Tamil Nadu. The current DMK government has not been able to bring effective schemes to the state..."

DMK's Stalin Hits Back at AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Central government's policies like One Nation, One Election, GST and constituency reshuffle posed a "threat" to the state's rights, and it was "only the DMK which can stop them".The DMK President also highlighted the schemes of the government and alleged that AIADMK has "ruined" Tamil Nadu.

"Palaniswami said that he joined the BJP to cover up his mistakes. BJP had not implemented any major project for Tamil Nadu, and the flyover built near Chidambaram was damaged due to poor quality. The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be re-established. DMK was capable of fulfilling its promises. Welfare schemes like free electricity and free bus travel for women would be stopped if the NDA comes to power. The Central government's policies like One Nation One Election, GST hike and constituency reshuffle are a threat to state rights, and only the DMK can stop them. The AIADMK has ruined Tamil Nadu; the DMK is implementing the schemes systematically," CM Stalin said.

Election Landscape and Key Dates

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)