TN Minister KN Nehru campaigned for DMK's Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchirappalli's Thiruverumbur constituency, lauding his work as Education Minister and for securing projects like a Jallikattu arena. Poyyamozhi seeks a third term.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Monday campaigned in the Ponmalai area of the Thiruverumbur constituency in Tiruchirappalli, in support of state Education Minister and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Speaking on the occasion, Nehru focused on Poyyamozhi's role in implementation of various welfare schemes in Tiruchirappalli and praised the developmental works in the education field. He added that Anbil Mahesh's performance in the School Education Department over the past five years has been highly commendable. He also noted that projects such as a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium were brought to the Thiruverumbur constituency through his efforts. He appealed to the people of the constituency to vote for him and ensure his victory with a large margin.

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Anbil Mahesh Assures Further Development

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that he is contesting in the Thiruverumbur constituency for the third time. He recalled that the people had elected him in the previous election, enabling him to serve as the School Education Minister for five years. During his tenure, he implemented several schemes for school students, including the breakfast scheme and other key initiatives in the education sector. He assured that if elected again, he would transform the constituency into a model constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruverumbur's Electoral History

Thiruverumbur assembly constituency falls under Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go for polls along with the rest of the state on April 23. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK. In the previous 2016 Assembly polls, too, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won, trumping Kalaichelvan D of the AIADMK. In the 2011 Assembly elections, S Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat defeating KN Seharan of DMK.

Tamil Nadu Polls in Single Phase

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.