Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar reviewed Madurai's development projects for the upcoming budget. He also commented on the TNEB White Paper aiming for stabilization and the state's increased debt-to-GSDP ratio as per the fiscal white paper.

Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar on Saturday held a review meeting regarding the development project works related to all sectors in Madurai District and the distribution of government welfare scheme assistance. Speaking to reporters here, he said that the meeting was a preparation for the upcoming budget and the pending infrastructure projects. He further said that the proposals will be forwarded to Chief Minister Vijay for approval.

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"... We held a review meeting for all departments in Madurai district. All department heads attended, and it was chaired by the District Collector, the Corporation Commissioner, the Police Commissioner, and the Rural SP. The meeting was a preparation exercise for the upcoming budget, pending projects, and the needs of the people of the Madurai district. Other requirements were discussed, validated, and reviewed. Another meeting has been scheduled for next week, where departments have been asked to come fully prepared. Once finalised, the proposals will be submitted to the concerned minister and the Chief Minister for approval, so that these requirements can be included in the upcoming budget and fulfilled across departments...", he told reporters.

White Paper on TNEB

CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday said the recently published White Paper on Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) finances provides a roadmap for the utility's "stabilisation" and future growth. The Minister emphasised that the government, under the guidance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has already initiated a recovery process to restore the financial health of the board.

State's Fiscal Position

Earlier on June 16, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson released a White Paper regarding the state's fiscal position. Tamil Nadu's debt burden has increased over the past five years, with the state's debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio reaching 28.3 per cent in 2025-26 (Revised Estimates), according to figures released in the fiscal white paper. (ANI)