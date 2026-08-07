An alert has been issued in Rudraprayag as the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers crossed their warning marks due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents and Char Dham pilgrims to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant as water levels rise.

Authorities in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district have issued an alert after the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers rose above their respective warning marks following continuous rainfall in the region. The district administration has appealed to residents and pilgrims to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant as heavy rain continues to impact the Char Dham route.

Rivers Nearing Danger Mark

According to the latest data, the Alaknanda River was flowing at 626.80 metres, exceeding its warning level of 626.00 metres and nearing the danger mark of 627.00 metres. Similarly, the Mandakini River was recorded at 625.60 metres, above its warning level of 625.00 metres, while remaining just below the danger level of 626.00 metres. Officials, however, said water levels at other monitoring stations remained under control. At Ganganagar, the river level was recorded at 800.28 metres, while Gaurikund registered 1,973.92 metres, both below their respective warning thresholds.

Administration Issues Advisories

The Rudraprayag district administration has launched public announcements through loudspeakers in vulnerable areas, urging people not to go near riverbanks, streams or low-lying areas due to the possibility of a sudden rise in water levels. Residents have also been asked to immediately report any disaster-related incident, landslide or road blockage to the District Emergency Operations Centre so that prompt action can be taken.

The fresh alert comes a day after continuous rainfall triggered disruptions across parts of the district, with overflowing streams, minor landslides and rising river levels affecting normal movement along areas of the Char Dham pilgrimage route. Authorities had already advised pilgrims to travel only after checking weather and road conditions, while emergency teams and disaster response personnel were kept on standby.

All concerned departments have been instructed to remain prepared for any emergency, particularly in areas located close to the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers.

With the monsoon remaining active across Uttarakhand, authorities have urged residents, tourists and Char Dham pilgrims to follow official advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and cooperate with local officials until the weather situation improves. (ANI)