TN CM MK Stalin paid a heartfelt tribute to his father M Karunanidhi on his 8th death anniversary, hailing him as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu and a leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations in governance, literature, and cinema.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his eighth death anniversary, describing him as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu and a leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

Stalin's Heartfelt Tribute

In a post on X, Stalin remembered Karunanidhi's extraordinary political journey spanning over eight decades and highlighted his contributions to governance, literature, cinema and the Dravidian movement. Calling Karunanidhi an enduring symbol of Tamil identity, Stalin wrote that the late leader's influence transcended politics and touched every sphere of public life.

"Owner of eighty years of public life. Leader of a major party for half a century. Five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Thirteen-time Member of the Legislative Assembly. The one who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the most number of years," Stalin said in his tribute. https://x.com/mkstalin?lang=en He further described Karunanidhi as the leader who "signed countless government files and changed the course of Tamil Nadu" and hailed him as the "sculptor who shaped modern Tamil Nadu".

Stalin also recalled Karunanidhi's contributions beyond politics, saying he left an indelible mark in art, literature, cinema, theatre, television and social media, making him "a permanent Tamil icon who shone in every arena". Remembering his father's iconic appearance and oratory, Stalin said, "Leader Kalaignar, who will forever stand in our memories with his dark sunglasses and gravelly voice, is physically no longer with us, but he has filled our hearts forever."

In an emotional conclusion to his tribute, Stalin wrote, "He is everything to us. Without him, we are nothing," while using the hashtag '#KalaignarForever'.

State-Wide Commemorations

On the occasion, the DMK Differently Abled Wing also organised commemorative events and paid homage to Karunanidhi, joining party cadres and leaders across Tamil Nadu in remembering the late leader's contribution to the state and the Dravidian movement.

Earlier in the day, the DMK organised peace rallies, memorial events and tribute programmes across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kanchipuram, where party leaders, workers and members of various party wings paid homage to the late leader.

A Political Titan's Legacy

Karunanidhi, fondly known as Kalaignar, passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after prolonged illness. A five-time Chief Minister and one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement, he led the DMK for nearly five decades and played a defining role in shaping Tamil Nadu's political, social and cultural landscape.

Every year, the party observes Karunanidhi's death anniversary by organising public welfare activities, remembrance events and social service programmes celebrating his contributions to governance, social justice, Tamil language and culture. Karunanidhi remains one of the longest-serving political leaders in India and continues to be remembered for his enduring legacy in public life, welfare politics and Tamil literature.

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