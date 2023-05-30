Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries

    Wild tusker 'Arikomban' attacked a Tamil Nadu native Palraj on Saturday and he was undergoing treatment at Theni Government Medical College Hospital. However, due to severe head injury and internal bleeding, he breathed his last on Tuesday (May 30) morning.

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Theni: Palraj, a native of Cumbum, passed away on Tuesday morning at the Theni Government Medical College hospital after being injured in an attack by the wild tusker Arikomban. 

    Upon entering Cumbum on Saturday, Arikomban attacked the autorickshaw driver. The aggressive tusker was captured on camera damaging an autorickshaw. Palraj was inside his vehicle when the vicious attack occurred, and while inside, he sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

    After the post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family. 

    Despite a mission by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to tranquilize the elephant and move it to the Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, the task force was unable to carry out the operation since the elephant withdrew into the dense forest.

    In the Chinnakanal region of the Idukki district, the elephant was reported to have killed 11 people and destroyed 300 homes and stores.

    The elephant was tranquilized and radio-collared before being transported about 100 kilometres from Chinnakanal to Periyar Tiger Reserve. However, it kept moving and into the Tamil Nadu forest range. Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest officials are keeping an eye on the elephant's movements.

    Meanwhile, the Special Branch of the Kerala Police is currently investigating a financial fraud involving the protection of the wild elephant Arikomban. A WhatsApp campaign purportedly raised lakhs of rupees for an online "animal lovers organization'. 

    The money allegedly came from the members of the WhatsApp group under the pretense of starting legal proceedings to return the animal to its natural habitat in Chinnakanal and to purchase it rice, which is one of its favourite foods. Sreejith Perumana, a social activist and lawyer, filed a complaint about this, prompting the investigation.

     

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
