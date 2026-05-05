With a hung assembly in Tamil Nadu, CPI(M) states its alignment with DMK but awaits TVK chief Vijay's stance. This follows TVK's shock win of 108 seats, defeating stalwarts like CM M.K. Stalin and ending the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

Allies Await TVK's Move in Hung Assembly

After no alliance secured a clear majority in the Tamil Nadu elections, CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam on Tuesday reiterated the party's inclination towards the DMK, while keeping options open pending clarity from TVK chief Vijay. Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said the party would take a final call on extending support only after Vijay clearly outlines his position. He, however, emphasised that there was "no doubt" about CPI(M)'s alignment with the DMK-led alliance. "First, let Vijay clearly state his position. Once he does, we will decide whom to support. There is no doubt that we are with the DMK alliance," said Shanmugam.

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Meanwhile, Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said that a decision on support would be taken after consultations. He added that leaders from VCK, CPI and CPI(M) are scheduled to meet Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, after which they will announce their stance. "We have not yet decided. The leaders of VCK, CPI and CPM are going to meet MK Stalin at around 11 AM, and we will inform you," he said.

TVK's Unprecedented Victory Ends Duopoly

The development follows actor-turned-politician Vijay led TVK's unprecedented success in Tamil Nadu elections, which ended up securing 108 out of 234 assembly seats, stunning both DMK and AIADMK, who were reduced to 59 and 47 seats respectively. TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. Candidates of the debut party ended up defeating many stellar politicians in the State, including Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur, DMK stalwart Duraimurugan, Union Minister L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisasi Soundarajan. TVK chief Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

Key Upsets and Victories

MS Babu of the TVK won against Chief Minister MK Stalin by 8795 votes in Kolathur, a seat which the DMK chief had held from 2011.

Duraimurugan, who has been amongst the longest serving MLAs in Tamil Nadu assembly lost to TVK's M. Sudhakar in Katpadi by 7309 votes.

Murugan, contesting from Avinashi, was defeated by a margin of 15373 votes against TVK's Kamali S. Meanwhile, Soundarajan, who contested from Mylapore, lost against TVK's Venkataramanan P by 28972 votes, and stood in the third place.

KR Periyakaruppan, the DMK minister in Stalin's cabinet, lost out by just one vote to TVK's Seenivasa Sethupathy. Sethupathy secured 83,365 votes, edging past Periyakaruppan, who polled 83,364 votes.