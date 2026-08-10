Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple witnessed a huge gathering on the second Monday of Shravan. Devotees arrived from 3 am for 'jalabhishek', with the temple making special arrangements for the massive crowd. The day also marked Som Pradosh.

Huge Gathering for Shravan Monday

The second Monday of the holy Shravan month saw a huge gathering of devotees at Jaipur's Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, with hundreds of Shiva devotees arriving from the early hours to offer prayers and perform 'jalabhishek'.

Long queues of devotees were seen at the temple as people waited to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Many had also returned to the temple after visiting on the first Monday of Shravan.

Temple Arrangements and Significance

Temple priest Suresh Sharma said devotees began arriving as early as 3 am and the flow was expected to continue until around 4 pm. He said the temple trust had made arrangements for the devotees, including milk, tea and other assistance. Police personnel were also deployed to help manage the crowd and maintain order.

Lord Shiva's 'shringar' will take place at 4 pm. "People wait for 11 months for Shravan to arrive. Now that it is here, devotees have come in large numbers," Sharma said, adding that devotees believe offering water to Lord Shiva brings blessings and helps in overcoming difficulties.

Preparations and Special Significance

The day also coincides with Som Pradosh, making it particularly significant for Shiva devotees. Priest Pandit Om Prakash Gautam said those who offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion are believed to receive his blessings.

Gautam also said preparations have already begun for the third Monday of Shravan. Around 60,000 litres of Gangajal will be arranged for devotees to offer to Lord Shiva on that day.

History and Architecture of the Temple

The Jharkhand Mahadev Temple is among Jaipur's prominent Shiva shrines and has a history going back more than a century. Construction began in 1918, when the site had only a sanctum.

The sanctum and boundary wall were completed by 1931, while a trust was established in 1965 to manage the temple. The temple was extensively rebuilt from 2000, while the original shrine area was retained.

Its architecture is particularly distinctive, combining a Shiva shrine with elements of the South Indian Dravidian style.

With the month of Shravan drawing large crowds of Shiva devotees, the temple continues to witness a steady stream of visitors seeking darshan, prayers and blessings.