Devotees thronged temples across India, from Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to Baba Baidyanath in Deoghar, to celebrate the second Monday of the holy Sawan month. They offered prayers, performed rituals like Jalabhishek, and sought Lord Shiva's blessings.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday to mark the second Somwar (Monday) of the holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Temples echoed with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivaya' as early morning aartis and rituals were performed in reverence to the deity.

Special rituals were performed at the temple, including the Mangala Aarti of Lord Vishweshwar. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, also showered flower petals on devotees gathered at the temple on the auspicious occasion.

Devotion Across Uttar Pradesh

In Ayodhya, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers and participate in special worship on the second Monday of the holy month. Prayagraj also witnessed devotees visiting the Mankameshwar Temple to offer prayers. Devotees performed traditional rituals and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Devotees in Kanpur offered prayers at the Nageshwar Baba Mandir in Nayaganj on the ocassion.

In Hapur, devotees visited the Siddha Peeth Sabli Mahadev Temple, where they performed Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath as part of the Sawan rituals.

Grand Celebrations in Deoghar

A large number of Kanwar Yatris and devotees thronged Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar to offer prayers on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Devotees offered Gangajal and performed rituals at the temple, seeking blessings from Lord Baidyanath.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinath Maharaj of Baba Baidyanath Dham said that Sawan is considered a highly auspicious month for devotees of Lord Shiva. "The month of Sawan is very blessed. Baba Baidyanath is pleased this month. If you drop even a drop of Gangajal to Baba Baidyanath, He gets pleased and blesses in abundance," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Bhuwania said that additional arrangements were made to manage crowds on the second Monday of Sawan. Holding points with a capacity of five lakh people were created, while extra force and magistrates were deployed. "On the routes outside the city, we had made holding points with a capacity of 5 lakh. We had thought that there might be issues on the entry and exit points of the temple if the crowd swells. To ensure that the entry and exit points don't get choked, we made a few changes this Monday. Extra deployment of Force Magistrates has been made. A few decisions for entry and exit have also been made... The congestion of the crowd is comparatively better than last Monday....", he said.

Prayers in Uttarakhand and Beyond

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, devotees offered prayers and performed Jal Abhishek at the famous and historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

In Haridwar, devotees visited the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple and offered prayers on the second Monday of Sawan. The temple witnessed a steady flow of devotees performing religious rituals and seeking blessings.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, devotees gathered at the prominent Babulnath Temple to offer prayers. The temple witnessed devotees participating in religious rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In Guwahati, Assam, devotees offered prayers at the Shukreshwar Temple on the second Monday of Sawan. The temple also witnessed the presence of devotees seeking blessings and participating in worship.

Significance of Sawan

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. Throughout the month, devotees observe Somwar Vrat (Monday fasts) as an expression of their devotion to Lord Shiva. The fasts are believed to bring peace, prosperity and the fulfilment of wishes.

The month also marks the annual Kanwar Yatra, during which Kanwariyas undertake long pilgrimages to collect holy water from the Ganga and offer it on Shivlings at Shiva temples.

This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. (ANI)