Actor Vijay's new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a stunning debut in the Tamil Nadu elections, winning 108 seats. The party fell 10 short of a majority and will hold a crucial meeting to decide on forming the government.

Actor-politician Vijay and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had a spectacular showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Tuesday morning arrived at the party headquarters in the state capital Chennai. Several senior TVK politicians, including General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and others also, arrived at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

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TVK Falls 10 Seats Short of Majority

TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly but, however fallling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State. Vijay will hold a crucial meeting with the winning candidates today and decide on the next steps. Security outside Vijay's residence in Nilankarai as well as the party headquarters in Panaiyur in the city has been heightened. Huge crowds of supporters gatthered to greet him as he arrived.

Meanwhile, a TVK supporter expressed happiness over the party's performance, calling the development a "much-needed" change. "We are happy that the TVK government has been formed in Tamil Nadu...We want Thalapathy Vijay to become the Chief Minister of the state...This is a much-needed change," he said.

Debut Party Stuns Dravidian Giants

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State bringing to an end to the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. Candidates of the debut party ended up defeating many stellar politicians in the State, including Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur, DMK stalwart Duraimurugan, Union Minister L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisasi Soundarajan. TVK chief Vijay himself won from both the constitituenices-Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not only limited to cinema.

CM MK Stalin Defeated in Kolathur

MS Babu of the TVK won against Chief Minister MK Stalin by 8795 votes in Kolathur, a seat which the DMK chief had held from 2011.

DMK Stalwart Duraimurugan Loses Katpadi

Duraimurugan, who has been amongst the longest serving MLAs in Tamil Nadu assembly lost to TVK's M. Sudhakar in Katpadi by 7309 votes.

Union Minister L Murugan Defeated

Murugan, contesting from Avinashi, was defeated by a margin of 15373 votes against TVK's Kamali S.

Soundarajan Loses in Mylapore

Meanwhile, Soundarajan, who contested from Mylapore, lost against TVK's Venkataramanan P by 28972 votes, and stood in the third place.

DMK Minister Loses by a Single Vote

KR Periyakaruppan the DMK minister in Stalin's cabinet lost out by just one vote to TVK's Seenivasa Sethupathy. Sethupathy secured 83,365 votes, edging past Periyakaruppan, who polled 83,364 votes.(ANI)