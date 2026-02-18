Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vellore on March 7 to address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting. The rally, held ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, is expected to be attended by 1.5 lakh people.

PM Modi's Vellore Visit for NDA Rally

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vellore on March 7. The Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Vellore on the same day.

Speaking to the media in Vellore, BJP State General Secretary Karthiyayini said that Prime Minister Modi's visit would bring about significant changes not only in Tamil Nadu's political landscape but also in governance. Ahead of the visit, BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, State General Secretary Karthiyayini, BJP District President Dasarathan, and office-bearers of alliance parties inspected the Vellore Fort Grounds on Wednesday evening to finalise the venue for the Prime Minister's rally. Karthiyayini further stated that alternative locations, including Kandaneri near Pallikonda and Senbakkam, are under consideration, and that one venue will be finalised shortly. She said that around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. Karthiyayini added that leaders and functionaries of all NDA alliance parties, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, are expected to participate in the meeting.

