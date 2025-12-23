The ED has secured the conviction of key accused Athar Sayeed in a cross-border drug trafficking case. The PMLA court in Jalandhar sentenced him to three years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine, ordering the confiscation of Rs 17 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday secured the conviction of key accused Athar Sayeed in a cross-border drug trafficking case, the agency initiated in 2016 based on an inquiry by the Punjab Police.

ED investigation revealed that Sayeed was involved in cross-border drug trafficking of heroin and thereby generated Proceeds of Crime (POC).

Background of the Case

As per the federal agency, Sayeed was involved in the smuggling of Heroin and the subsequent sale of the drugs and collection of drug money. ED's Jalandhar zonal office secured the conviction of Sayeed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the court of the Special Judge (PMLA), Jalandhar, vide order dated December 22. ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the NDPS Act,1985, against accused Sayeed and others for cross-border drug trafficking.

Earlier, the agency conducted searches at two locations on April 1, 2016, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. Further, movable properties worth Rs 17 Lakh, consisting of cash seized from Sayeed, were attached in the case vide Provisional Attachment Order dated March 21, 2018.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

The Special Judge (PMLA), Jalandhar, has sentenced Sayeed to a three-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. If the fine is not paid, the accused must serve an additional three-month prison term. Further, the ED said Rs 17 lakh was seized as the POC was ordered to be confiscated. (ANI)