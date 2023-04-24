Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here

The bungalow, with a ground floor and 2 storey, belongs to Ernie Khardshedji Dubash's estate. According to registration records collected and uploaded by Zapkey.com, the deed of transfer between the five will executors of the estate and Sushil Agarwal, one of the two directors of BGH Properties Ltd, was recorded on April 10.

BGH Properties Ltd, a company linked with Aditya Birla group, has purchased a bungalow named Sunny Ville along with the land parcel admeasuring 19,883 sq ft on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai from a Parsi woman’s estate for Rs 220 crore in a prime land deal.

The bungalow, with a ground floor and 2 storey, belongs to Ernie Khardshedji Dubash's estate. According to registration records collected and uploaded by Zapkey.com, the deed of transfer between the five will executors of the estate and Sushil Agarwal, one of the two directors of BGH Properties Ltd, was recorded on April 10.

The executors of Ernies Khardsheji Dubash's will, Adi N Palia, Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi Hirji Jehangir, and Chetan Mahendra Shah, signed the document on behalf of the estate. It's thought that Ernie Dubhash died away in 2013.

BGH Properties Ltd has Sushil Agarwal and Gopi Krishna Tulsian as directors. Agarwal is a director in at least seven Birla group companies including non-executive director in Aditya Birla Capital.

Gopi Krishna Tulsian is also non-executive director in Aditya Birla Money. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 crore.

According to the document, the transaction includes the ground, first floor and part of the second floor of Sunny Ville bungalow with 18,494.05 of sq ft of built-up area and 190 sq ft each of covered garages.