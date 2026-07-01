Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai opposed the 'One Nation-One Election' bill, stating it is not in the country's interests and has numerous shortcomings. His comments came as a Joint Parliamentary Committee held consultations in Lucknow.

UP Congress Opposes 'One Nation-One Election'

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Tuesday pushed back against the proposed 'One Nation-One Election' bill, which is being deliberated by a parliamentary committee, stating that stripping India's election process down to a centralised exercise is not in the country's "interests".

Speaking to reporters, Rai stated that "overhaul" of the whole poll process is not required, and that the proposed act has "numerous shortcomings" Rai's remarks come after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, held consultations in Lucknow as part of its nationwide study visit programme. The bill aims at implementing the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) framework across India. "This is certainly not in the interest of the country. We support the federal system that has been in place. The country can progress only in that manner... There should be change, but that doesn't mean a complete overhaul. One Nation-One Election has numerous shortcomings that will need to be addressed," said Rai.

JPC Holds Stakeholder Consultations in Lucknow

The Committee on Monday held an informal discussion with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and representatives of the Finance, Home, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Industries, Health and Labour Departments, along with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, on the issue of Simultaneous Elections.

Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairperson PP Chaudhary chaired high-level stakeholder consultations. Emphasising the project's importance for long-term governance, Chaudhary asserted that the proposal is receiving overwhelming support from across the country.

JPC Chairperson Claims Overwhelming Support

Speaking to ANI on the roadmap for the committee, the JPC Chairperson stated, "We will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders over the issue, including the government officials, public representatives, political parties, industries... We are getting a great response... Talking about the will of the people, everyone wants a single election in the country."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai confirmed his participation in the ongoing stakeholder consultations in Lucknow. The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration.

About the ONOE Bills

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country. (ANI)