Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin received a report on Union-State relations and called for a 'structural reset' in India's federalism. The committee was formed amid disputes with the Centre over state autonomy, NEET, and the National Education Policy.

Stalin Calls for 'Structural Reset' in Federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he had received Part I of the report from the high-level committee he set up to examine Union-State relations. Taking to 'X, he shared an article from an English daily and stressed the need for a structural reset in India's federalism.

"Yesterday, I received the Part-I of the Report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations constituted by our Government. It is in this backdrop that I share my op-ed on why India's federalism needs a structural reset. Meaningful federalism is not about control, but about trust, autonomy, and governance that responds to people's realities. Please read and share," the 'X' post read.

Push for Greater State Autonomy

Earlier in July 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the Centre making a strong pitch to give the State more autonomy in the decisions it takes. This comes in the wake of the run-ins that the DMK-led government has had with Governor RN Ravi over the clearance of various bills passed by the State assembly.

Committee on Union-State Relations

The Chief Minister moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to appoint a high-level committee to recommend new State autonomy and restore the State's rights. The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Kurian Joseph and include retired IAS Ashok Vardan Shetty and Mu Nagarajan. The committee conducted research and submitted an interim report to the State; a full report will be submitted within two years. The committee will also provide recommendations to strengthen the relationship between the State and the Union Government.

Key Areas of Contention

Addressing the Assembly, Stalin said, "We have lost many students due to the NEET exam. We have continuously opposed the NEET exam. In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Since we have denied NEP, the Union Government has not released Rs 2500 crore to the State. In such a situation, education must be brought under the State list." (ANI)