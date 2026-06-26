Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay flagged off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' anti-drug awareness run as part of a state-wide campaign. A similar marathon in Thoothukudi saw enthusiastic participation from students, officials, and the general public.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday flagged off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs', an anti-drug awareness run on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse. As part of the state-wide campaign promoting the message, "Let us unite to make Tamil Nadu a Drug-Free State," similar awareness programmes were organised across various districts.

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Awareness Marathon in Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, the "Start, Run, Stop Drugs" awareness marathon was flagged off at 7:00 a.m. by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, P. Madhanraj, along with District Collector Vishu Mahajan, IAS. The marathon commenced from the Thoothukudi District Sports Stadium, proceeded up to Roach Park, and concluded back at the Sports Stadium.The event was organised to create awareness among the public, particularly the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to encourage collective action towards a drug-free society.

Government officials, students, sportspersons, and a large number of members of the public enthusiastically participated in the marathon. A large number of students and members of the public enthusiastically participated in the anti-drug awareness marathon organised in Thoothukudi to promote awareness against drug abuse.

Participants Share Their Experience

Speaking on the occasion, college student Naveen said, "I am currently pursuing my college studies. I have participated in many marathon events before. I am very happy to see such a large number of participants in this marathon. Events like this are not organised in my hometown, so I am delighted that they are being conducted in Thoothukudi. In my opinion, separate marathons should be organised for school students and college students. I am very happy to have taken part in this anti-drug awareness marathon. I thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister for organising such an event."

Another participant, Anupriyadharshini, said, "I participated in this marathon to support the anti-drug awareness campaign. It was a wonderful experience, and I am very happy to have been a part of it. Such awareness marathons should be organised more frequently."

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