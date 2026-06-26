An FIR has been registered in the alleged Ram Mandir donation misappropriation case. Ayodhya's priests demand strict punishment, while some leaders express dissatisfaction with the SIT probe and call for stricter action from CM Yogi Adityanath.

The registration of an FIR into the alleged misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations on Friday has sparked a range of reactions from Ayodhya's spiritual community. With the SIT now officially naming the accused, local priests from Ayodhya, while speaking with ANI, collectively demanded that the authorities ensure the strictest possible punishment for those found guilty of betraying the faith of millions. While acknowledging the legal progress made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), some leaders continue to push for an even more aggressive crackdown and call for a swift, transparent, and exemplary conclusion to ensure justice is served.

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Expressing dissatisfaction with the current scope of the probe, Spiritual Orator, Karpatri Maharaj said, "I am not satisfied with the SIT investigation... I want to tell CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action on this. FIRs should be registered against such people, and they should be asked to leave Ayodhya."

Spiritual Leaders Demand Swift, Exemplary Punishment

Calling for the case to be treated with utmost urgency, Saket Bhawan Peethadhishwar Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj remarked, "After submitting the SIT report, FIR has been registered. Eight people have been named in it, and further investigation is underway. An investigation will be conducted, and if those found guilty, action will be taken."

"I will demand that the government fast-track the case... Action should be taken against them, and an example should be set so that this example will be remembered for centuries to come," he added.

Highlighting his support for the government's intervention, Priest, Sugreev Kila, Rambhavan Pandey said, "At the request of the Ram Temple, an SIT was formed, and the investigation process was completed, resulting in an FIR being filed against eight people. Due to the tireless efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath, some people have been arrested, and more will be arrested."

Commenting on the importance of accountability, Rameshdas Maharaj, Priest in Hanuman Garhi, noted, "After the report has come out, these people haven't stopped shouting. Action should be taken against them as well... The manner in which the crime has been committed, they will be punished; the court will punish them," he added.

Political Claims and Legal Proceedings

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai claimed credit for the registration of an FIR in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case and asserted that the legal action was initiated under pressure from the party.

Speaking to ANI, the State Congress President demanded the prosecution of Chairman Nripendra Mishra, Gopal Rao, Champat Rai, and Anil Mishra, alleging that they were responsible for the embezzlement of funds.

Rai's remarks followed the registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case was filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. The FIR names Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR and the formation of a CBI-led SIT to probe reported missing funds, financial irregularities, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)