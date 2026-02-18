BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan slammed Tamil Nadu's interim budget, predicting an NDA win in state elections due to public disappointment and INDIA bloc confusion. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticised the DMK government's budget.

BJP Predicts NDA Victory, Slams Budget

Criticising Tamil Nadu's interim budget, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would win the forthcoming state elections. She said that people in Tamil Nadu are disappointed with the state's interim budget, highlighting the "confusion" within the INDIA bloc. "NDA is emerging as a very strong alliance, and we will win. People are disappointed by the interim budget presented by the govt (Tamil Nadu)...There is confusion in the INDI alliance, and they are not confident of winning; their alliance is disintegrating," she told ANI.

DMK Govt Highlights Economic, Cultural Priorities

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the state assembly. During his speech, Thennarasu emphasised the state's economic progress, noting that Tamil Nadu has successfully attracted foreign investment while simultaneously promoting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises. He credited the state's growth to the visionary leadership of "Kalaignar" M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai, and stated that multiple development schemes implemented over the past five years have contributed to significant growth across various sectors. Thennarasu also highlighted the government's commitment to preserving the Tamil language and its rich cultural heritage, reflecting a blend of economic and cultural priorities.

"We have not only attracted foreign investments but have also strengthened the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises. Over the past five years, we have implemented various development schemes. It is the visionary leadership of Kalaignar and Anna that has enabled Tamil Nadu to achieve significant growth across multiple sectors today. The DMK government is committed to protecting the diverse and multi-dimensional richness of the Tamil language," the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister said.

AIADMK Slams Budget as 'Deceptive Model'

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday slammed the incumbent DMK government over the Interim Budget, alleging that the so-called "Dravidian Model" has turned into a "deceptive model" and has tormented the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said that, like previous years, the budget lacked substance and was merely a polished speech. (ANI)