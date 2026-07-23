Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran accused other parties of triggering the Delhi protest and said Rahul Gandhi lacks political ground. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc marched to Gandhi Smriti in support of students over the NEET-UG issue.

'Rahul Gandhi has no political ground': TN BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no proper political ground, while alleging that the ongoing protest in Delhi was being triggered by the Communist Party, AAP and other political parties.

Speaking to ANI, Nagendran said, "Delhi protest is triggered by Communist party, AAP and many other parties where CJP is conducting it. Rahul Gandhi doesn't have proper political ground."

"When ever a important bill is brought in Parliament, such protests and violence take place. No students are participating in the protest, but in the name of students the protest is going on in Delhi," he said.

INDIA bloc marches in support of students

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday said that the INDIA bloc leaders are headed to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, extending support to students over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In an X post, following the INDIA bloc meeting at his residence, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition stands with the students injured in the police action on July 20.

"Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he wrote.

The Opposition MPs boarded a bus to head to the Gandhi Smriti. Police barricades were put up outside the residence of Rahul Gandhi as Congress workers arrived in large numbers and breached the security. However, police warned against the protest, asking the leaders to end their demonstration.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Renuka Chowdhury, Pramod Tiwari, along with NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule and RJD MP Misa Bharati met at Gandhi's residence.

Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and party leader Mahua Moitra, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also attended the opposition leaders' meeting.

Opposition demands Minister's resignation

This comes after a deadlock in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak row, where the Opposition has presented Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha as conditions for a discussion.

The Centre has maintained that it is ready to discuss the NEET row and the related matters, asking the Opposition not to put any condition. (ANI)