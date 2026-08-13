Kerala Rains: Heavy rains are set to make a comeback in Kerala, thanks to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for Kasaragod and Kannur districts. There's also a warning for high waves and coastal damage due to the 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon

Thiruvananthapuram: Get ready for more rain, as heavy showers are set to return to Kerala from today. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Kasaragod and Kannur districts. This change in weather is because of a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Rain was quite active across Kerala last week, but it was followed by a dry spell with no major rain warnings. Now, with this new system in the Bay, the forecast predicts that the rains are coming back.

A yellow alert indicates 'strong rain', which means rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours. Adding to this, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned about the 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon. This could cause high waves and coastal erosion along several parts of the state's coastline.

The warning is for waves between 1.0 and 1.6 meters high until 02:30 AM on August 13, 2026. The specific coastal areas at risk are: Thiruvananthapuram (from Kappil to Pozhiyoor), Kollam (from Alappad to Edava), Alappuzha (from Chellanam to Azheekal Jetty), Ernakulam (from Munambam to Maruvakkad), and Thrissur (from Attupuram to Kodungallur). Fishermen and people living on the coast are advised to be extremely careful.

Safety instructions issued: