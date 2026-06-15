TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the family of a 3-year-old girl who allegedly died after sexual assault and slammed the state govt. He alleged a rise in crimes against women and called it a complete failure of law and order.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Monday visited the Government Hospital in Chennai to meet the family of a three-year-old girl from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district who allegedly died following sexual assault, and criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

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Speaking to reporters, Nagendran termed the incident "very sad" and alleged a rise in crimes against women in the state. "This is really very sad. Not only this, there are cases involving a seventh-standard girl and another tenth-standard girl who was assaulted by two individuals. Just today, four cases of crimes against women have been reported," Nagendran said.

BJP Alleges Governance Failure, Breakdown of Law and Order

He further alleged that multiple incidents involving women had taken place in recent days and accused the state administration of failing to ensure public safety. "In the first twenty days, there have been 48 recorded crimes against women across the region. Not only that, a female police officer near Chhavandai was assaulted and barely managed to escape from three individuals. This is the reality under the current administration under Joseph Vijay. They are failing to protect the people of Tamil Nadu who come out here," he alleged.

Calling it a governance and law-and-order failure, the BJP leader said, "They do not react to anything; they remain completely silent. This is a total governance failure--an absolute breakdown of law and order."

'Crimes Have Doubled': BJP's Vinoj P Selvam Adds to Criticism

Speaking to ANI, BJP State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam alleged that crimes have almost doubled with absolutely no accountability or any action by the TVK government. "We have no words to express. Putting yourself in the shoes of a parent, or any other person witnessing such an episode, it is unbelievable what has happened to our state ever since DMK came to power in 2021 and people voted for change in 2026 because of the decreasing situation of law and order and the worsening of crimes against women. the crimes have almost doubled with absolutely no accountability nor any action by the TVK government," he said.

"The ministers of the TVK are busy creating Instagram reels and talking about how great their leader, the Chief Minister is. But on the ground, there seems to be no action," Selvam added.

DMK Leader Calls for 'Decisive Action'

Meanwhile, DMK leader Anbil Mahesh expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the three-year-old child in Tiruvallur and called for decisive action. "It is very shocking. Now, our Chief Minister should voice out and take some decisive action because more than three instances happened in a single day," Mahesh told ANI. (ANI)