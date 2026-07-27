A customer discovered a handwritten apology and a Rs 20 note tucked inside her takeaway parcel, earning the restaurant widespread praise for its honesty and thoughtful customer service.

A customer discovered a handwritten apology and a Rs 20 note tucked inside her takeaway parcel, earning the restaurant widespread praise for its honesty and thoughtful customer service. Instagram user Shriya shared the wholesome experience in a video captioned, "The smallest gestures leave the biggest impression."

According to the video, Shriya had ordered a plate of cheesy momos. However, by the time the restaurant prepared her order, the item had gone out of stock. Rather than cancelling the order or quietly swapping it for another dish, the restaurant packed a serving of normal crunchy momos, refunded the Rs 20 price difference in cash, and included a handwritten note explaining the change.

The note read: "Cheesy momos were out of stock, so we sent normal crunchy ones. Rs 20 refunded inside the parcel. Thank you."

The simple yet thoughtful gesture transformed what could have been a disappointing delivery into a memorable customer experience. Shriya highlighted the restaurant's sincerity with the caption: "When a restaurant actually cares about its customers."

While the refund amount was modest, social media users agreed that it was the honesty behind the gesture that truly stood out. Instead of hoping the customer wouldn't notice the substitution, the restaurant chose to communicate openly, apologise, and return the difference in cash.