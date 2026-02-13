TVK chief Vijay declared the upcoming TN Assembly election a direct fight between him and CM MK Stalin, labeling the DMK 'anti-people.' He promised MGR-like governance and slammed the state's law and order situation during a rally in Salem.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday claimed that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a direct contest between him and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the DMK government of being "anti-people."

Vijay Declares Direct Fight, Promises Practical Manifesto

Speaking at the TVK executive meeting in Seelanayakkanpatti, he asserted that there is "no space for any other contender in the forthcoming electoral battle." He added that the people's real dream is to remove the anti-people DMK government and bring the TVK. "The upcoming Assembly election would be a direct contest between me representing a pure force, and Chief Minister Stalin, who is running an anti-people government. There is no space for anyone else in between," Vijay said.

Announcing plans for the party's election strategy, Vijay added, "A clear and practical election manifesto is being prepared by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. It will include detailed plans to solve people's basic problems. We will not make unrealistic or impractical promises."

Invokes MGR, Claims Public Dissatisfaction with DMK

Vijay also emphasised his role as a champion of justice, saying, "I have not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. While other parties receive permission immediately upon request, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is denied permission. The guidelines function as Stalin's operational protocol."

Responding to criticism over his political experience, he invoked the legacy of past leaders. "With the power of the people and the support of officers who love the people, I can provide good governance like MGR and Kamaraj. I will prove it through action."

Highlighting public dissatisfaction with the DMK, Vijay claimed, "Toward the end of its term, the DMK government goes door-to-door asking about people's dreams. But the real dream of the people is to remove the anti-people DMK government and bring Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to power."

Slams DMK on Safety, Alliance Strategy

Asserting that "women are not safe", Vijay also raised concerns over "deteriorating" law and order in the state. "Women are not safe, and law and order have deteriorated. The state government has failed to appoint a regular Director General of Police. A permanent DGP should be appointed immediately," he said.

Criticising the DMK's election slogan, he added, "'Let's Win Together' is only meant to secure victory with alliance support during elections. After winning, the DMK functions independently. Those who need to understand this indirectly, hinting at the Congress party, should understand it."

On his recent political statement about sharing power in governance, Vijay said, "The political bomb I threw at the Vikravandi meeting has now begun to explode, as alliances across parties are starting to react to it."

Tragedy and Tight Security at Salem Rally

Meanwhile, Entry Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been changed and significantly tightened for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's election campaign meeting in Salem on Friday, following last year's Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives. Still, a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a Vijay rally in Salem today.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, who resided in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem and was engaged in silver-related labour. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

As a precaution, party members' and functionaries' identity cards are being strictly verified at the venue. The rally, scheduled at KVP Garden in Seelanaickenpatti between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, has been restricted to 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines. Only those issued QR code-embedded entry passes are being allowed inside, with no exceptions.

All political parties have begun preparing as Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI.