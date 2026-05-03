The ECI has rolled out a three-tier security cordon and a new QR code-based entry system for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 vote counting. CAPF and State Police will be deployed, with counting set to begin on May 4 at 8:00 am.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place a three-tier security arrangement along with a QR code-based entry system to ensure smooth and secure counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 scheduled on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said.

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Multi-Layered Security Arrangement

According to the Commission, a strict security perimeter extending 100 metres around each counting centre has been established as part of the outermost layer. Entry into this zone is strictly restricted to authorised personnel. Police personnel will be deployed at all entry points to verify identity credentials and carry out thorough frisking.

The second security layer covering the entry gates of the counting premises, which will be secured by the State Armed Police. They will regulate access and prevent unauthorised movement or loitering within the premises. Mobile phones and communication devices will be permitted only in designated areas.

The third layer, comprising entrances to counting halls and EVM strong rooms, will be secured by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with strict frisking protocols to prevent entry of prohibited items.

In addition to local and State Armed Police, 65 companies of CAPF have been deployed across counting centres to further strengthen security arrangements.

QR Code System to Prevent Unauthorised Access

In a first-time initiative, the Commission has also introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised access. Access to the innermost security checkpoint will be allowed only after successful verification through QR code scanning.

The QR-based ID cards are mandatory for all authorised personnel, including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents, and counting agents.

Vote Counting Schedule and Result Updates

Counting of votes will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. Round-wise results for all Assembly constituencies will be announced by the respective Returning Officers through public address systems at counting centres and updated simultaneously on the ECINET app as well as the official results portal.

The arrangements were detailed by Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary to the Government, who reiterated the Commission's commitment to ensuring a transparent, secure, and efficient counting process.

Counting is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)