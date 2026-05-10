TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the state anthem 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' was played third at CM Vijay's swearing-in due to a Union govt circular. He called the new practice inappropriate and vowed to restore its primacy in all future state events.

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday said that the Tamil invocation song 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' was pushed to third during Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony because of "a new circular from the Union government" and affirmed that this practice will no longer be followed in the state.

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Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan issued a letter taking exception to 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' being pushed to third place, next to Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, calling them the "violation of established convention."

Minister Blames Union Circular for Protocol Change

In a post on X, Arjuna recognised the Tamil invocation song as a state anthem, which naturally assumes priority in the state. He clarified that the TVK disagrees with the new practice of the song being played third, and resonates with the "usual practice."

"The Tamil invocation song that begins with 'Neerarum Kadalu Thudha...' carries a historical pride spanning over a century. This song, as a continuation of the aspiration 'May it spread across the world...', was declared by the Tamil Nadu government as the state anthem. This very prestigious Tamil invocation song is the first to be played at events in Tamil Nadu, including government functions. At the end of the event, the national anthem is played. That is the usual practice; the appropriate practice. The new government in Tamil Nadu, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has no differing opinion on this established practice. In such a context, at today's swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and ministers, presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor Mr. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, first Vande Mataram was played, then the national anthem, and thirdly the Tamil invocation song. This new practice is inappropriate for Tamil Nadu. In mother Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, does not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third," he wrote.

Assurance to Restore Primacy of 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu'

He said that upon raising the matter with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the responsible authority, they were informed that the Governor only acted per the circular from the Union Government, making it an "unavoidable situation." Highlighting the importance of state language invocation songs, he said that the Union government must take appropriate actions.

The Minister assured that the practice will be discontinued and the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event and the National Anthem at the end, as per the former practice. "When we pressed the Governor's side on this matter, it was conveyed that the Governor, as the responsible authority, must act according to the new circular from the Union government. Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed. Instead, as per the earlier practice, the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event, and the national anthem at the end! Not just in Tamil Nadu, but in all states of India, the state language invocation song must be played at the beginning of the event. The Union government must take appropriate actions for that. That is the sentiment and unified resolve of the entire Tamil Nadu people. That is also our firm stance. Truth alone shall prevail! Long live Tamil!" the post read.

'நீராரும் கடலுடுத்த...' எனத் தொடங்கும் தமிழ்த்தாய் வாழ்த்துப் பாடலுக்கு நூற்றாண்டு கடந்த வரலாற்றுப் பெருமிதம் உள்ளது. இந்தப் பாடல் 'உலகெங்கும் பரவ வேண்டும்...' என்ற இலட்சியத்தின் தொடர்ச்சியாகவே, தமிழ்நாடு அரசு மாநிலப் பாடலாக அதை அறிவித்தது. இத்தகைய பெருமைமிக்க தமிழ்த்தாய்… — Aadhav Arjuna (@AadhavArjuna) May 10, 2026

CPI Secretary Calls for Upholding Convention

This comes after the CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan asked the newly formed TVK government to respond to the matter and urged the Chief Minister and the Pro-term Speaker to ensure that 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' is sung first at the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, scheduled tomorrow, and the National Anthem is sung at the conclusion of the session.

"As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue. TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Pro-tem Speaker are to ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung first and the National Anthem played at the conclusion during tomorrow's Assembly session, convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all government functions and ceremonies," he said. (ANI)