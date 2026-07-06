BJP MP Locket Chatterjee attacked the TMC, calling its tenure a 'scam' and backed the probe into 'Sebaashray' health camps. She also supported the UCC implementation under the new BJP govt and dismissed the internal rift within the TMC.

TMC's tenure built on 'scam': Locket Chatterjee

West Bengal BJP general secretary and MP Locket Chatterjee launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, alleging that the party's tenure in West Bengal was built entirely on "scam", and the ongoing probe into the "Sebaashray" health camps related to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will bring truth to "light". Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said, "The entire Trinamool government was a sham; fake doctors, fake nurses--everything was fake. None of it was genuine, and they have completely looted the public. I believe the ongoing investigation into the 'Sebaashray' matter must proceed; the actual truth needs to come to light."

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'No interest in TMC's internal rift'

When asked about the resignation of Chandrima Bhattacharya from all TMC posts amid an escalating internal rift in the party, Chatterjee said they have no interest in the developments of the opposition party. "Who is the state president now, who was there, who has gone now, we do not have any desire or interest to know about this because the Trinamool party is already finished. Our vision is that we should prepare a new Bengal and we are focused on that. This is our mission, and we have no interest in what that party is doing," she said.

BJP alleges 'appeasement politics' by TMC

Chatterjee also renewed the BJP's long-standing charge of "appeasement politics" against the TMC, stating that the new government has brought a shift in the people's minds. "We have seen how Hindus have been tortured in West Bengal for so many years. There is still a case against us. But when it was Muharram, they did not say anything. This is the complete appeasement politics going on in West Bengal. Just like the double engine government is running in the whole country, the same will start in West Bengal also. Now you people are seeing how much West Bengal has changed in two months and how much the public mind has also changed," she added.

Bhattacharya, the TMC's State President and a former minister, resigned from all party posts amid an escalating internal feud. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday said that Bhattacharya betrayed party chief Mamata Banerjee's trust and failed her responsibilities by not opposing "outsiders" who tried to take over the party office, adding that no one attempted to stop her departure due to internal anger over her actions. Her remarks come against the backdrop of a change of government in the state, with the BJP winning a majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election and ending the TMC's 15-year rule, following which Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the state's first BJP Chief Minister in May.

Chatterjee backs Uniform Civil Code implementation

Chatterjee also backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal. "In reality, this should have been implemented long ago; our state has lagged behind. It is particularly essential for West Bengal. We used to watch its implementation in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and other states, wondering with regret when it would happen here. Without it, West Bengal's condition would deteriorate further. We have a new Chief Minister now, and we are fully hopeful that the UCC will be implemented and West Bengal will advance significantly in terms of development," she said.

This comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced in the Assembly that the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be placed before the state cabinet on July 2, following which the proposed legislation will be introduced in the state Assembly during its August session.

TMC hits back, alleges rise in crime under BJP rule

Meanwhile, TMC leader Baiswanor Chatterjee slammed the West Bengal government, alleging that there has been an increase in the number of rape incidents since the BJP came to power. "Mamata Banerjee was ready to leave, but they aren't letting us go. They have set up police barricades. This system does not operate on democratic principles. During the BJP's two-month tenure, there have been so many incidents of rape. We will certainly protest against such things. BJP's dictatorship will not be tolerated," he told ANI. (ANI)