Union Minister Ramdas Athawale defends his unique style of using poetry and jokes in Parliament, asserting it's a deliberate tool to maintain a pleasant atmosphere. He also revealed his ambition to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, known for his signature brand of wit and rhyming couplets, has defended his unique style of political discourse, asserting that his penchant for poetry and humour serves a vital role in maintaining a pleasant atmosphere within the halls of Parliament.

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Speaking during a visit to Leh, Ladakh, on Sunday, the Union Minister explained that his interventions are not merely for entertainment but are a deliberate tool for engagement. "I have a habit of reciting poems and cracking jokes in Parliament," Athawale stated. "That is why I often say things like: 'As long as the Narendra Modi wave sweeps the land, how can Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister?' and 'Grandmothers in every village ask me: When will Rahul Gandhi get married?' I keep sharing such things. It's all about keeping the atmosphere pleasant."

Republican Party of India (Athawale) founder noted that his unconventional approach has been well-received by the public. "I receive a very positive response from people regarding my poems," he added, suggesting that his lighthearted style helps connect with the common man and keeps the parliamentary proceedings engaging.

Lok Sabha Ambitions

Looking toward the future, Athawale expressed clear political ambitions beyond his current tenure. While acknowledging that his Rajya Sabha term runs until 2032, he signalled his intent to shift to the Lower House in the next general elections. "I will definitely make it to the Lok Sabha in 2029," he declared.

For the Minister, the move to the Lok Sabha is not just about legislative duties but also about bringing his characteristic energy to the House of the People. He believes that his presence in the Lok Sabha would provide an even greater platform to "really liven up the atmosphere there."

(ANI)