Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh said culprits in the Ram Mandir donation theft won't be spared. This follows the resignation of trust members Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and the registration of an FIR against eight accused in the case.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Saturday, backed the arrest of eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, declaring that none of the culprits will escape punishment as the perpetrators have played with the faith of millions of devotees. "... Those guilty have been caught, and further investigation is ongoing. None of the culprits will escape punishment. They played with the faith of millions, which is an unforgivable, and they will not be spared," said Singh.

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Trust Members Resign

Singh's remarks came after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, sources said.

FIR Registered in Embezzlement Case

Later, A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

SIT Probe Launched After Allegations

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)

'Strict Action Will Be Taken': UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak added that the government has taken the entire matter seriously and an FIR has already been registered. "The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he said. (ANI)