AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has demanded strict action and accountability for the alleged TET paper leak in Maharashtra, criticising the government's failure. Police have detained three individuals and a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

Opposition Demands Accountability

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, saying accountability must be fixed in the matter after the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the exam following allegations of a question paper leak.

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Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Pathan said, "The government has completely forgotten its priorities. It has utterly failed; first, the NEET paper was leaked, which toyed with the futures of 22 lakh students. Who is responsible for this? The paper leak happened due to the government's failure, but the students had to bear the consequences. No one resigned."

He added, "Now the TET exam paper has been leaked; how many more students' futures will you toy with?... Students are the future of our India; what right does the government have to put their futures at risk?... We demand that whoever is responsible for this should be given strict punishment... Accountability must be fixed. This is a very serious matter; the government should show seriousness."

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh also criticised the government, alleging that examination paper leaks had become frequent under its tenure. "Ever since this government came to power, it has set a record of paper leaks and plunging students' futures into darkness. There are big talks, but the examinations have never been taken seriously. There is still time for the government to take steps and ensure that there are no paper leaks," Prasad told ANI.

SIT Formed to Probe Leak

Police in Bhiwandi had conducted a raid based on intelligence inputs and detained three individuals in connection with the TET alleged paper leak case, which has led to the postponement of the exam. Officials said multiple sets of question papers were recovered and verified, confirming the leak of the examination material.

Thane Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities said further action will be taken against all those found involved, and strict measures, including action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have been proposed against the masterminds by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.