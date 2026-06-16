Weeks after resigning as Kolkata mayor, TMC's Firhad Hakim praised CM Suvendu Adhikari's development efforts. He said Bengal will grow if they work with BJP, rising above party politics, amid a major rebellion within the Trinamool Congress.

Weeks after resigning as the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, TMC MLA Firhad Hakim on Monday described Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's efforts for development as "good" and asserted that West Bengal will steer towards growth by "working together" with BJP. His remarks come amid a growing rebellion within Trinamool Congress, with a rebel faction of 20 Lok Sabha MPs announcing their intention to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and continous resignation from members. Speaking to ANI at a programme attended by CM Adhikari, Hakim said that for development, the "party politics" needs to end. "We have always said that we have to rise above party politics and work for the people; we have to do development. He (CM Suvendu Adhikari) has spoken about development, this is good. Kolkata and Bengal will certainly develop if we work together for development," he said.

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When asked whether he would share his experience as the Mayor with the new BJP-led governemnt, he reiterated support for development. "Time will tell, but we are all together. We are 100% with development," he said.

TMC Reels Under Political Crisis

There is an ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from the Upper House and party membership.

Rebel MPs Seek Merger with NCPI

Earlier, there was a formal split in the party's Lok Sabha contingent, where 20 dissident MPs met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter requesting the merger of their group with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Birla is reviewing the status of the rebel TMC MPs and will make a decision after hearing both factions, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Speaker's office has sent an email to the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee, inviting them to a formal meeting. The Speaker is expected to take any decision regarding the rebel faction's request for a merger only after discussing the matter with the party's official leadership.