TMC's Abhishek Banerjee met the family of a murdered Purulia migrant worker, giving Maharashtra police a 50-day ultimatum to solve the case. CM Mamata Banerjee condemned the killing in Pune as a 'hate crime' and demanded immediate arrests.

TMC Gives 50-Day Ultimatum

Following the murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra, TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee met with the deceased's family and announced that TMC would pursue the matter legally and solve the case in 50 days, if Maharashtra police can't handle it. In a video shared on his Facebook account, Banerjee called on the Maharashtra Police to remain vigilant, stating, "Maharashtra Police should ensure that the family receives justice. If those involved get bail, police should oppose it".

In a direct challenge to the investigative process, he added, "If they can't, transfer the case to us; within 50 days, we will solve the case". "If all the culprits are not arrested, we will send a delegation of MLAs and family and will provide all necessary legal assistance if required."

Taking aim at the BJP, he noted that Purulia is represented by a BJP MP while Maharashtra is a BJP-ruled state, urging the local MP, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, to rise above party politics and engage with the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Home Minister. "These cases are mostly happening in BJP-ruled states," Banerjee alleged, accusing BJP leaders of focusing on stopping Bengal's funds rather than protecting its people.

CM Mamata Banerjee Calls it 'Hate Crime'

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and anger over the murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra. She called the incident a hate crime, alleging that the victim was targeted for his language and identity and blamed a growing climate of xenophobia for such attacks. The Chief Minister demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for those responsible.

In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote, "I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra. This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised, and innocents are turned into targets." "I demand immediate arrests and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators. And to Sukhen's family, I say that Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice," the post read. (ANI)