The TMC has submitted a response to the ECI regarding its leadership dispute, with leader Kalyan Banerjee stating the National Working Committee's tenure is valid until 2027, calling rival claims "incorrect" and "fraudulent."

TMC Responds to ECI, Asserts Committee's Validity

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Monday said the party has submitted a detailed response to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing leadership dispute within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), asserting that the party's National Working Committee remains valid till 2027.

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The development comes after the ECI had officially intervened in the ongoing leadership tussle within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and sought responses from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee regarding conflicting claims over the party's organisational structure and authorised signatories.

Committee Tenure Valid Till 2027, Says TMC

Speaking to reporters after meeting Election Commission officials, Banerjee said the representation alleged that the tenure of the AITC committee and the National Working Committee was limited to three years and had expired in 2025. "Today we have filed our response, which was sought by the Election Commission of India on the basis of a representation made by Ritabrata Banerjee. We have given a very detailed reply on that," he said.

Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress constitution was amended after the party was recognised as the All India Trinamool Congress in 2000, extending the tenure of the National Working Committee from three years to four years, which was later increased to five years in 2006.

"The last election was held in 2022. Therefore, automatically, the life of the AITC and the National Working Committee remains for a period of five years. It will expire in 2027. Therefore, the allegation that its tenure has expired is incorrect and not supported by the constitutional provisions of the All India Trinamool Congress," he said.

Rival Faction's Legitimacy Questioned

The TMC leader further questioned the stand taken by the complainants, alleging that they had contested elections on the party's symbol and under the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee despite claiming that the committee had ceased to exist. "If you say the life of the Trinamool Congress was not there after 2025, then why have you contested the election? You should resign. One cannot approbate and reprobate. If you say this is not existing, then in that case their result is a fraud, a great fraud. They should resign immediately." Banerjee said.

Allegations of 'Fraudulent Practice'

He also alleged that the process adopted to constitute a separate committee was contrary to the party's constitution and termed it "fraudulent."

"A fraudulent practice has been adopted. The resolution that has been given is a product of fraudulent practice. Therefore, this is bad. Completely dishonest. They are working completely contrary to the interests of the AITC. They are capturing the party office illegally with the support of Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Minister, and their police officers. This is bad," Banerjee alleged.

ECI's Intervention

Earlier on July 2, the ECI had directed both factions to submit their responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6. The move comes amid a deepening rift within the TMC party, with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee claiming legitimacy over the party's symbols and administration. (ANI)