Trinamool Congress won all 12 seats in the Amdabad Samabay Krishi Unnoyan Samiti elections in Nandigram Block II. The victory, a reversal of a recent loss to BJP, is credited to TMC's 'Sebaashray' health initiative.

Trinamool Congress on Sunday swept the Amdabad Samabay Krishi Unnoyan Samiti or the Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections in Nandigram Block II, West Bengal. The TMC won all 12 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left could not open their accounts.

TMC Credits 'Sebaashray' Initiative for Victory

The TMC's Sebaashray initiative turned out to be a masterstroke, helping the party sweep the polls after a heavy defeat in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections earlier this month. Medical camps are organised under the Sebaashray initiative launched by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in January last year.

"Sebaashray is fast becoming a trusted lifeline for the health and well-being of the people of Nandigram. The steady stream of people at the Sebaashray camp reflects not just need, but deep faith in a system that brings care, dignity, and timely treatment directly to the community," TMC wrote on X today.

Nandigram's Political Significance

Nandigram is a crucial Assembly seat, where in 2021, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes. The cooperative election results become crucial ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls later this year in the state.

Earlier, on January 4, the BJP won all nine seats in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections on Sunday, while the TMC did not win any. BJP workers celebrated after the party secured victory in the Nandigram Cooperative Polls.

Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, the politics in the state have heated up in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave the clarion call for the West Bengal elections, attacking the Trinamool Congress and accusing the state government of failing to implement the Centre's welfare schemes.

Even today, during the second day of his visit, he gave the slogan of "Paltano dorkar, chai BJP sorkar" (Change is Needed - We Want BJP Government). On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, in a veiled attack on the BJP, urged the judiciary to protect the Constitution and democracy from a "disaster".