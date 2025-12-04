Trinamool Congress suspended MLA Humayun Kabir over his controversial plan to inaugurate a 'Babri Masjid' in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Dec 6. The party accused him of engaging in divisive politics, aligning with alleged BJP strategies.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday suspended West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir over his remarks in which he claimed that he will inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district on December 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TMC Announces Suspension

According to Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, MLA Kabir had been "warned" about his statements previously, and as such, questioning his motives, the party has suspended him. "We noticed that one of our MLAs from Murshidabad suddenly declared that he would build the Babri Masjid. Why suddenly Babri masjid? We already warned him. As per the decision of our party, TMC, we are suspending MLA Humayun Kabir," the Kolkata mayor and state minister said in a press conference here.

Allegations of 'Divisional Politics'

Alleging a "BJP policy in promoting a divisional politics", the Kolkata Mayor said, "Why 6 th December? why did hyumayun kabir not choose another name? He can build school or college in Murshidabad."

"We think this is BJP policy in trying to divide Bengal by religious matter. BJP believe in divisional politics. BJP has played this type of card before elections. I think Humayun Kabir stepped up into this divisional politics," the Mayor said.

Kabir's Controversial Plan

Kabir had earlier revealed his plan to lay the foundation stone of a "Babri Masjid" in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, on December 6, day after tomorrow. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district," he had said.

He had earlier sparked controversy by announcing that the project would take three years and that various Muslim leaders would participate. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.

BJP Reacts to Remarks

The remarks received a strong backlash from the BJP, with leaders saying that "no mosque will be built in Babur's name."

Responding to Kabir's statement, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "Anyone can build a temple or a mosque on their own land, but no mosque will be built in India in the name of Babur. The Hindu community protested against him for 450 years, destroyed his structures, and later built the Ram temple. Babar was an invader; nothing will be made in his name here." (ANI)