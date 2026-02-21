Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of allowing illegal infiltration, leading to a demographic crisis in Assam. He vowed that the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, would free the state from intruders just as Naxals were cleared.

Shah Blames Congress for Infiltration, Demographic Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress party of allowing 'illegal infiltration' which allegedly altered Assam's demographics, asserting that the BJP will "free Assam from the sin" committed by the previous regime. He questioned the party's responsibility for districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara, which are dominated by infiltrators. Addressing a gathering in Kamrup, Shah said, "During the Congress era, infiltrators entered here, which took Assam's demography to a crisis level. Even back then, we opposed infiltration. We came from all over the country in support of the Assam Movement... but the Congressmen wouldn't wake up from their slumber."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I ask the Congress party, whose responsibility is it that districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara have all become Muslim-majority, infiltrator-dominated? The BJP is the one that will free Assam from the sin you have committed," he said.

'Assam Can Be Freed from Intruders Like Naxals'

He said Assam can be freed from intruders just as many parts of the country were cleared of Naxals, adding that it requires heart, courage, and resolve, qualities Prime Minister Modi possesses. "If a large part of the country can be freed from Naxalism, then the country's land can also be freed from intruders. For this, heart, courage, and firm resolve are needed, and Prime Minister Modi has all three," he said.

CRPF Day Parade Held in Assam for First Time

Earlier in the day, Shah said it was a moment of pride that the 87th CRPF Day Parade was being held in Assam for the first time in the force's history. Addressing the parade in Guwahati, Shah highlighted the significance of hosting the event in the Northeast. "For the first time in the CRPF's eighty-six-year history, the CRPF's Raising Day parade is being celebrated in Assam, in the Northeast. This is a matter of pride for all of us, for the entire Northeast," he said.

He added, "In 2019, we decided that the annual parade would be celebrated in different parts of the country, and today I am very happy and proud that this magnificent CRPF parade has arrived in our Northeast."

CEC Reviews Poll Preparedness for 2026 Assembly Elections

Earlier on February 18, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reviewed poll preparedness ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, while announcing a series of voter-centric measures designed to streamline the voting process. CEC Kumar outlined the structure of Assam's 126 Assembly constituencies, noting that 98 are classified as General seats, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 9 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). (ANI)