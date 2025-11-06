TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized BJP as 'anti-Bengal' after its MPs skipped a Parliament tribute for freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das. Speaker Om Birla, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, and the Congress party paid homage on his 155th birth anniversary.

TMC Slams 'Anti-Bengal' BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its parliamentarians from West Bengal failed to attend the floral tribute ceremony organised for 'Deshbandhu' Chittaranjan Das in the Parliament building.

Posting on X, Ghose accused the BJP of being "Bangla birodhi (anti-Bengal)" and said that their cynical scorn for the state has been revealed yet again. Chittaranjan Das was a prominent lawyer and an important figure in the Indian Independence Movement, who mentored Subhash Chandra Bose.

Leaders Pay Homage on 155th Birth Anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the eminent freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his 155th birth anniversary in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan today.

Mamata Banerjee Recalls Ideals of Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tributes to Chittaranjan Das, the founder of the Swaraj Party, addressing him as one of the pioneers of India's independence movement. She said that Deshbandhu's ideals and patriotism inspired many to dedicate themselves to serving the country.

"On the birth anniversary of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, one of the pioneers of India's independence movement, I convey my respectful salutations. Deshbandhu's ideals and selfless patriotism inspired many, including Subhas Chandra Bose, to dedicate themselves to the service of the country," Banerjee said.

"His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation, his faith in Hindu-Muslim unity, and his sacrifices and struggles for independence continue to inspire us as well," she added.

Congress Remembers 'Visionary Leader'

Congress said that the ideals of freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das continue to inspire and guide the nation. "We remember the former President of the Indian National Congress, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, on his birth anniversary. A freedom fighter, lawyer and visionary leader, he dedicated his life to India's independence. Today, his ideals continue to inspire and guide us," Congress posted on X.