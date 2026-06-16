Amidst TMC rebellion, Minister Tapas Roy calls egg attacks a 'natural course of events'. BJP's Sajal Ghosh suspects Sudip Bandyopadhyay's role, while victim Kunal Ghosh questions security at Mamata Banerjee's Z-category protected residence.

TMC rebellion 'natural course of events': Tapas Roy

Amidst ongoing Trinamool Congress rebellion and repeated egg attack on its party leaders, West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Tuesday termed the development as a "natural course of events".

Speaking to ANI, Roy refused to comment on the issue, stressing that such events were "bound to happen". He added that despite separate party affiliations, everyone should work towards development. "I have no comment on that matter. Look at the work itself; while party affiliations may differ, everyone must work together for the sake of development. People have joined the TMC. As for what is happening with Mamata and the Trinamool, this is exactly what was bound to happen. It is the natural course of events," he said.

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BJP suspects Sudip Bandyopadhyay's role in egg attack

On the other hand, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh suspected the role of rebel TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay behind the egg attack on Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, due to recent criticism by other party leaders belonging to the faction of the former West Bengal CM. "Just a day or so prior, there was talk about 'false hair' and beauty parlours--things like that were said. That anger drove the action; Sudip-da (Sudip Bandopadhyay) and his wife could be behind it. That is their own internal affair; they will handle their own house. What does that have to do with us? It has nothing to do with us," he said.

Kunal Ghosh questions security, alleges CID link

TMC's Kunal Ghosh questioned security arrangements after an egg was hurled at him while he was addressing the media outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said the act of throwing an egg was not the primary concern, but rather how such an attack could take place outside a residence protected under Z-category security. "Yesterday, when I was leaving Mamata Didi's house, I was just holding a press meet. My eyes were on the camera when a man took advantage of the opportunity, came forward, and threw an egg. Throwing an egg is not the problem; the problem is that he is carrying out an attack right in front of Mamata Banerjee's house, which is under Z-category security. And we need to see who is carrying out this attack," he said.

Ghosh further alleged that the person involved in the incident was among the independent witnesses brought by the CID during a raid conducted at Mamata Banerjee's residence earlier this week. "Four days ago, when the CID raided Mamata Ji's house, our information suggests that the person who attacked me was actually one of the independent witnesses brought in for that raid. So did he come to do a recce? Who brought him? The CID brought him," Ghosh claimed. (ANI)