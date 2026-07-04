Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar and NCP MP Supriya Sule paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary. Shivakumar called him a great nation builder, while Sule recalled his message of brotherhood and Indian culture.

Leaders Pay Homage

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday paid tribute to philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, remembering his enduring contributions to India's spiritual, cultural and philosophical heritage.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar described Swami Vivekananda as one of India's greatest spiritual thinkers and nation builders whose vision continues to inspire generations. "On the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, I pay my humble tributes to one of India's greatest spiritual thinkers and nation builders. He instilled confidence in our youth, pride in our heritage and faith in the limitless potential of every human being. His vision of an enlightened, compassionate and united society remains as relevant today as ever," Shivakumar posted.

Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, recalling his message of brotherhood and Indian culture. "Today marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who taught the world the spirit of brotherhood in Indian culture. On this occasion, humble salutations to his memories," Sule posted on X. "Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary," she added.

A Look at Vivekananda's Life and Legacy

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was a philosopher, monk, and religious teacher. His full name was Narendranath Datta.

The Chief disciple of Indian mystic Ramkrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda, popularised Indian culture across the world.

He delivered several speeches across the United States, England, and Europe, promulgating the core tenets of Hindu philosophy. He is one of the most influential monks in the world.

Keen on spiritualism and Vedanta, Vivekananda became popular in the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he delivered his famous speech, beginning with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America...".

The country observes 'National Youth Day' on his birthday, January 12. He died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. (ANI)