The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has formed an inquiry panel to investigate allegations of donation misappropriation. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty after the probe.

Amid allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee has constituted an inquiry panel to investigate the matter and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

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BKTC Chairman Promises Strict Action

In a self-made video, Dwivedi said the Temple Committee had taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and initiated action within 24 hours. "Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously. Notices--specifically show-cause notices--have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process," he said.

Dwivedi said an inquiry committee had been constituted with immediate effect and that its findings would be made public. "An inquiry committee has also been constituted with immediate effect. This committee will conduct its investigation and submit a report as soon as possible, which will be made public. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as this is a highly sensitive issue that we are treating with the utmost seriousness, given the deep faith millions of people place in this holy shrine. All necessary actions were initiated within 24 hours," he added.

Refutes Claims About 'Personal Secretary'

The BKTC Chairman also refuted claims circulating on social media regarding the involvement of his "personal secretary" in the matter. "I also wish to clarify a point regarding claims circulating on social media about the 'Chairman's personal secretary.' I want to make it clear that I do not have a personal secretary; all these individuals are Temple Committee employees. The person being referred to as the 'personal secretary' is actually a regular employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee," he said.

BKTC Issues New Directives for Transparency

Earlier on Thursday, BKTC issued strict directives for the management of donations, offerings, and other sources of revenue at all temples under its administration. The sudden issuance of the CEO's order has sparked widespread attention. The directive mandates complete transparency in the collection, safekeeping, and accounting of donations and offerings to ensure that no complaints or financial irregularities arise in the future.

In an order issued on July 2, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar instructed all officials and employees posted at donation and offering counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses, and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and all other temples managed by the committee to exercise heightened vigilance. (ANI)