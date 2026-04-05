West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya alleged the TMC orchestrated the Malda hostage incident involving judges, accusing the party of pressuring the judiciary, engaging in divisive politics, and pushing the state towards 'West Bangladesh'.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday alleged that the reported incident involving 7 judicial officers held hostage by Malda villagers was "orchestrated" by the Trinamool Congress, accusing the ruling party of mounting pressure on the judiciary and engaging in divisive politics across the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "The entire thing was orchestrated by TMC. The person who was arrested was spotted on the stage with the West Bengal Chief Minister... It is in the public domain. TMC's divisive politics are prevalent throughout West Bengal."

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'TMC Attacking Judiciary, Pushing Divisive Politics'

He further alleged that the state was being pushed in the wrong direction. "Today, they are taking West Bengal towards 'West Bangladesh', but the citizens of West Bengal will not let it happen," he said.

Raising concerns over the alleged targeting of judicial institutions, the BJP leader added, "TMC defies the federal structure... they are attacking the judges. They are mounting political pressure on the judiciary. The Chief Minister herself went to the Supreme Court wearing a black coat. Something like this has never happened in any state before."

'TMC Will Be Shown the Door'

Reacting to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the issue, Bhattacharya said, "She has been accepted, tested, and is now being rejected. She can say whatever she wants, but the TMC is about to be shown the door. No power in the world can bring TMC back to power. We will win with a comfortable majority."

Potato Farmers in 'Extreme Distress'

On the condition of potato farmers in the northern region of West Bengal, Bhattacharya alleged distress across regions. "It is not only about the northern region; the southern region is also facing similar conditions. Because of the TMC government, potato farmers are being pushed towards extreme distress," he said.

On TMC Leaders Joining BJP

Responding to the news that many TMC leaders want to join the BJP, he said, "There are many such news. Let us see what happens."

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)